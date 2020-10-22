Multiple groups and and businesses worked together to bring a donated live oak to Washington-on-the-Brazos historic site.
Jonathan Failor, complex manager for Washington-on-the-Brazos historic site, worked closely with the Texas Historical Commission and Texas Mayflower Society, Houston Colony to plant and dedicate the donated tree. The historic site, “Where Texas Became Texas,” was the fitting placement for the donated tree by the group of Mayflower pilgrim descendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.