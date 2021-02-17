Brenham, TX (77834)

Today

Cloudy early with a light wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with a light wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.