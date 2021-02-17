Some 2.7 million households were still without power on Wednesday morning, after the state’s electricity grid manager said utilities were able to return power to about 600,000 homes overnight.
“We know this is hard. We continue to work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power” read a tweet from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the power flow for some 26 million customers in the state. “We hope to reduce outages over the course of the day.”
