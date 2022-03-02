The 11th annual Texas Ranger Day will take place in Burton on March 12 from noon to 6 p.m.
According to the Burton Heritage Society, which hosts the event, funds from the day will go toward the restoration of Mt. Zion Historical Chapel.
