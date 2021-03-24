Derek Hall, editor and publisher of The Banner-Press, testifies for Senate Bill 930 Tuesday morning at the Texas State Capital in Austin during a hearing for the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services.
Texas State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) listens to Banner-Press editor and publisher Derek Hall during his testimony Tuesday morning for the proposed Senate Bill 930 in Austin.
The Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services reviewed a bill Tuesday in Austin which would require nursing homes and similar facilities to disclose certain data when a communicable disease, such as COVID-19 has an outbreak within the facility.
“The COVID-19 pandemic was a nightmare for all of us, but for none more so than residents of nursing homes and their loved ones. When I hosted a pair of Zoom’s titled “Visiting Texas longterm facilities during COVID-19,” we reached more than 15,000 persons, including registrants and Facebook viewers. We were shocked by the frustration, the hopelessness and the anger expressed by family members who not only could not visit their loved ones but also were in the dark about what was happening in those facilities,” Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo), author of the proposed bill said.
