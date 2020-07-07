The State Fair of Texas, slated for this fall, was canceled today because of ongoing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, fair organizers said in a public statement.
“One of the greatest aspects of the Fair is welcoming each and every person who passes through our gates with smiles and open arms," said Gina Norris, board chair for the State Fair of Texas, in a written statement. "In the current climate of COVID-19, there is no feasible way for the Fair to put proper precautions in place while maintaining the Fair environment you know and love."
