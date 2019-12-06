Drink and be merry on the Holiday Crystal Wine Trail this weekend.
This festive series follows the six wineries on the Texas Bluebonnet Wine Trail: include, Bernhardt Winery, Plantersville; Messina Hof Winery, Bryan; Peach Creek Vineyards, College Station; Perrine Winery, College Station; Pleasant Hill Winery, Brenham; Saddlehorn Winery, Burton; and Texas Star Winery, Chappell Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.