The traditional German celebration of spring — Maifest — will come a little bit late for Brenham.
The 130th Maifest has been postponed due to COVID-19.
In a statement released from Catherine Kenjura, president of the Brenham Maifest Association, the organization is “committed to providing a great celebration in 2020, and once it is safe, volunteers will continue to work diligently to make this a great Maifest.”
Practices for the event were halted earlier this month and set to resume when Brenham ISD began classes, which is now April 3.
“The youth of our community is at the heart of everything we do,” Kenjura said. “The Brenham Maifest Executive Committee and the families of the 2020 Maifest Royalty place the utmost priority on the health and safety of all of its members, volunteers and the community.”
The association suggests not to order a costume if you have not already, but if you have ordered your costume, your child will have the same assigned costume.
Participants can stay updated through email and social media. For any further questions, contact Kenjura at catherinekenjura@gmail.com.
