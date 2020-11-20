Thanksgiving will look a little different this year for Faith Mission. Though the local nonprofit will continue to deliver Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and homebound as normal, the annual dine-in dinner at The Canery has been cancelled.
Faith Mission is still looking for volunteers to do meal prep and deliver food. Opportunities to volunteer are available for individuals 16 years of age or older. Younger children are welcome to attend with their parents. Individuals or families can also make donations to purchase food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.