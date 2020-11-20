A Thanksgiving meal for all

A Thanksgiving meal for all

Volunteers at Faith Mission break about 60 whole turkeys into pieces Wednesday afternoon to be consumed during their annual Thanksgiving Dinner at The Cannery Kitchen. Those volunteering their time to help out were Meg Cone, Jennifer Ebel, Rachel Cangelosi, Al Prescott, Jeanie Rodriguez, Sister Kathleen Skog, Sister Nathaniel Eisel, Cindy Bolin, Sally White, Chuck Bolin and Shawn Richards.

 Melissa McCaghren/Banner-Press

Thanksgiving will look a little different this year for Faith Mission. Though the local nonprofit will continue to deliver Thanksgiving meals to the elderly and homebound as normal, the annual dine-in dinner at The Canery has been cancelled.

Faith Mission is still looking for volunteers to do meal prep and deliver food. Opportunities to volunteer are available for individuals 16 years of age or older. Younger children are welcome to attend with their parents. Individuals or families can also make donations to purchase food.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.