The Brenham-Banner Press is partnering with Washington County CASA to help children in the foster care system of Washington County have a merry Christmas.
The Banner will be placing 70 names on a tree in its office, one for each child in the Washington County foster care system, so residents of the community can show their generosity by buying gifts or gift cards and bringing them to the office at 2430 Stringer St.
