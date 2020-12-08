Management of The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre (TBC) announced that its Q1 shows will be postponed due to continuing social distancing limitations. All shows in January, February and March are being rescheduled.
“This was a very difficult decision,” said Jennifer Eckermann, Tourism and Marketing Director for the city of Brenham. “We hosted two wonderful shows this fall. We and our audiences were thrilled to hear live music again! We all felt secure with COVID safety measures in place and no spread of illness.
