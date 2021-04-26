The Book of Lost Friends

The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate was chosen as the 2021 Washington County READ by Brenham Lifetime Learning.

 Alyssa Faykus/Banner-Press

Brenham Lifetime Learning has announced The Book of Lost Friends by Lisa Wingate as the 2021 Washington County READ selection.

The Book of Lost Friends is set during America’s Reconstruction era and follows a formerly enslaved woman, Hannie Gossett, who is searching for her family after they were brutally separated in slave trade.

