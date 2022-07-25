Week three of “Hot Nights, Cool Tunes” had Brenham residents and visitors on their feet and dancing to Motown, old-school R&B, and country music by the Brown Sugar Band on Saturday.
Though the temperature gets hotter, the tunes get cooler. Families, friends, and neighbors celebrated together up and down the streets. Local vendors and businesses provided food and drinks, and the Stray Katz Car Club Cruise-In was back once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.