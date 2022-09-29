Charles “Reed” Sayles Sr., born October 1, 1930, in Abilene, Texas, likes the display in Brenham for the founders of Baylor Law School. With one exception, Reed believes his great-great-grandfather, John Sayles, should be noted as a founding professor of Baylor Law School because he taught law from the very beginning. He taught more law classes in Brenham and Waco than any other lawyer, including his good friend and neighbor, Robert Baylor.
Robert Baylor lived on the plantation next to John’s Gay Hill Plantation in Brenham, and Baylor both liked and wanted John as a professor in the new law school he was founding.
