Amanda Rodrigues, whose husband is pursuing his master’s degree, Blinn’s AEL program will allow her to return to the Brazilian Air Force with the English-language skills she needs to advance her career.
Lesslie Medina, who was born in Mexico, says Blinn’s AEL courses offer a gateway to a better life. She did not know any English when she arrived in the United States.
Courtesy photo
For students in the Blinn College District Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) Program, class often means more than an opportunity to advance their careers. It also provides an opportunity to connect with their community.
“When I first arrived here (in the United States), I was very scared to speak in English,” said Amanda Rodrigues, who is taking English as a second language (ESL) classes through Blinn’s AEL Program. “I was thinking I wasn’t able to speak in English and I was afraid to do things by myself here in this country. I was afraid to do things like going to the market and talking on the phone with natives, and the program has helped me a lot with that.”
