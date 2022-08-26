The Washington County Fair will start on Sept. 9, this year at the Washington County fairgrounds, and Washington County Fair manager Dean Fuchs is excited about it.
“Sept. 9 kicks off opening day which consists of our BBQ cook-off, and we have a car show this year. We will name and crown our queen on Saturday evening around 6ish, in the entertainment pavilion. We have entertainment planned for Saturday night. We also have a Ranch Rodeo on Saturday, and things like that,” said Fuchs.
