Mark your calendar now for a visit with the whole family to Unity Theatre! The much-loved summertime children’s musical is back, and this year’s presentation is the Prince Street Players version of The Wizard of Oz by Jim Eiler and Jeanne Bargy, playing July 29 through Aug. 1.
After a tornado whisks her away to the magical Land of Oz, young Kansas farm girl, Dorothy Gale, teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman and a Cowardly Lion to avoid the clutches of the Wicked Witch of the West and find the mighty Wizard who can send her home. Join Dorothy on a magical adventure down the yellow brick road.
