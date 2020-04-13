Washington County officials announced Monday that a third patient, a Brenham man in his 90s, has died due to complications from COVID-19, and three others who tested positive since Friday.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Washington County to 39, with three deaths.

Officials will not release further information about the patients to protect their privacy.

Washington County Judge John Durrenberger confirmed Monday’s death in a news release.

“Thank you to everyone who has expressed condolences for these families,” Durrenberger said. “We are all in this together. Let’s continue to follow the CDC guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 to others and those that are most vulnerable.”

The community is asked to keep this family, and all those fighting the COVID-19 battle in your thoughts and prayers.

On Saturday, a man in his 60s tested postive and on Monday two men, one in his 60s and one in his 20 also tested positve.

The three all from Brenham are said to be at home in quarantine.

Four of the 33 active cases are hospitalized, three others are reported to have recovered from the virus.

Officials say the cases are likely from local community spread.

If you have questions or concerns regarding COVID-19, please call the toll-free COVID-19 Helpline at 800-845-8035.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday, even as President Donald Trump indicated he was itching to restore the nation’s economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott, a Republican, said he would provide more details this week of how he envisions Texas getting back to work, although he has set no timetable. He has issued what is effectively a stay-at-home order through the end of April, and officials in some of Texas’ biggest cities say they don’t expect the number of COVID-19 cases to peak until May.

“This isn’t going to be a rushing the gates, everyone is able to suddenly reopen all at once,” Abbott said from his office in the Texas Capitol.

Trump asserted Monday that it will be up to him to determine how and when to reopen the coronavirus-stricken country, though it is unclear what authority he has to overrule the states. Abbott said he spoke with Trump over the weekend and that the White House understands that “what may work for Nebraska may be different than what works for New York.”

Hours later, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he was anxious to get things going again also, but that doing so too soon could make the situation worse.

“Patience is a virtue. Let’s do it in stages based on the facts, the science, the medical advice, and then we’ll move forward,” Turner said.

Abbott also hinted at a decision coming later this week on whether Texas schools will remain closed for the rest of the year. Classes statewide are suspended through May 4.

___

BY THE NUMBERS

— 13,906: Number of Texas people infected with the coronavirus;

— 287 deaths;

— 1,176 hospitalized;

— 133,226 tests performed.

(Source: Texas Department of State Health Services)