City planner Shauna Laauwe discusses Thoroughfare Plan before Brenham City Council on Thursday. The plan is designed to increase opportunities for Brenham’s residents and visitors to safely walk and bike within the city.
By Jason May/Banner-Press
Jason Kasprowicz is recognized for five years with Brenham Police Department.
By Jason May
j.may@brenhambanner.com
Grayson Marburger is recognized for five years with Brenham Police Department.
Debbie Gaffey is recognized for 15 years with the city of Brenham’s financial department.
On Thursday, the Brenham city council voted unanimously to adopt the Thoroughfare Plan, which has been in the works for more than two years in its current form.
The 2022 Thoroughfare plan was reviewed, considered, and recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission in it’s final report during it’s regular meeting on Jan. 24. The city council, following a public hearing regarding the plan, determined that the adoption of this ordinance will promote sound development of the city of Brenham, and promotes public safety and welfare of Brenham.
