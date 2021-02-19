The COVID-19 vaccination subHUB in Washington County will reopen Tuesday with 3,000 vaccinations ready to distribute.
According to local officials, the vaccinations are for Texas citizens who are part of tiers 1A and 1B needing their first dose.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The COVID-19 vaccination subHUB in Washington County will reopen Tuesday with 3,000 vaccinations ready to distribute.
According to local officials, the vaccinations are for Texas citizens who are part of tiers 1A and 1B needing their first dose.
News Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.