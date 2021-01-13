Members of the Brenham Fire Departments work the scene of house fire Oct. 20 in the 1200 block of East Alamo Street. The home sustained heavy fire damage to the front two rooms, and there was heavy smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
A Washington County grand jury Tuesday issued three indictments, the district attorney’s office said.
• Tanora Javice Deere, 50, of Brenham, was indicted for burglary of a habitation, a second degree felony. She was arrested by the Brenham Police Department on Oct. 20 in connection to a fire at a home the same day in the 1200 block of East Alamo Street.
