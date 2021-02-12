Three people pleaded pleaded guilty to felony offenses and received sentences ranging from probation to prison terms Thursday before Judge Reva L. Towslee Corbett in the 21st Judicial District Court, according to Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken.
• Ramiro Morales, 23, of Houston, was sentenced to three years deferred adjudication probation, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, court costs, a $50 crime stoppers fee, a $180 lab fee, and attend a drug offender education program and complete drug/alcohol evaluation and treatment, while also providing DNA sample, urinalysis for possession of a controlled substance PG1 less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
