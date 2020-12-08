Recollections Volume II, the story of Brenham as told by some of the people who have lived it, will be aired this Saturday and Sunday at The Barnhill Center, at 2 p.m. each day. The film is approximately two hours long. Tickets are available at the Visitor Center, 115 West Main Street, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
In 2015 Main Street Brenham began recording recollections of some of Brenham’s elders to preserve an oral history of a time long gone. Topics in Volume I included grocery stores, Maifest, small town life, shopping and entertainment. In Volume II, topics covered are technology, war, Christmas, German heritage, characters and Blue Bell Creameries. It’s interesting to hear the different takes on the same subject.
