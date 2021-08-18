Every 10 years, Texas requires that marks and brands be re-registered per Section 144 of the Texas Agriculture Code. All brands will expire on Aug. 30, 2021. The next re-registration period begins Aug. 31 2021. Brands cannot be renewed prior to that date. Brands must be recorded with the county clerk of the county in which animals are located.
There is a six month grace period, from Aug. 31 to Feb. 28, 2022 to renew existing brands. After that date, all marks and brands that have not been re-registered are automatically available for registration by another party.
