Local photographers are taking a snapshot of quarantined life for families, raising money for charity and bringing people closer together.

Holly Johnson of HNJ Photography has hopped on the porch portraits bandwagon to raise funds for Faith Mission’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.

“I work at the Justice of the Peace office, so I’m on the calls with the elected officials have every day,” Johnson said. “Randy Wells joined our call and he was talking about Neighbors Helping Neighbors program and some of the issues they are facing and some of the calls they are getting and the needs the city has. I put two and two together since I had something I knew I could do.”

Johnson started taking portraits Saturday and has raised $500 so far from the five-minute sessions. She takes precautions with a zoom lens and stands in the street to take pictures of families, couples and anyone else who might want to donate to the cause.

“The money I’m raising, Faith Mission is taking it to people who have been displaced, for people who need help paying their bills, groceries, food basically any immediate need they have because of losing their Job or an extenuating circumstances due to COVID-19,” she said. “They’re also helping senior citizens who no longer have the opportunity to go to the grocery store. They are assisting them with buying groceries and delivering them.”

People have been getting creative with the photoshoots, incorporating masks, toilet paper and signs into the portraits. Johnson asks for a freewill donation in return. She’s received money anywhere from $5 to $150. All money will go to Faith Mission.

“Everyone who figures out what we’re doing, they feel really inspired to do something,” she said. “This is uncharted territory for everyone. Right now, I think we’re all sitting ducks, we don’t know how to really help. It seems really small, but in the grand scheme of things even $5 goes a long way to help someone en dire need. Those who have done this so far, I think they’re really grateful they did it. Plus, they have a little fun in breaking up the monotony.”

First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Brenham is also joining in the fun, trying to bring church members together in a time of social distancing.

Jennifer Patrick, director of youth and college ministries at FUMC and instructor at Blinn College along with Pastor Bobbie Maltas saw the porch portrait trend on Facebook and saw the opportunity to bring church families together, apart.

Lindy Jenkins, a Blinn College student in the college ministry program, is studying photojournalism and Patrick enlisted her help for the ministry and some college credit.

“On Palm Sunday, our church did a Palm Parade for our church, the community and those at Kruse Village,” Patrick said. “We had more than 50 cars come. We loved seeing each other. I was brainstorming ways to catch that spirit again. That’s when I remembered the Porch Portraits.”

The church has a Sign Up Genius that was shared through email to parishioners. For the next three weeks, Jenkins will take photos of FUMC members and make a slideshow that will follow the Sunday virtual church service.

“We encourage them to pose in any way they want. Some have chosen to pose with pets, with masks on, etc,” she said. “Family and being connected is always on my mind, now more than ever. Last week, a group of us went out with signs to cheer on the staff at Brenham Nursing and Rehab. It was good to see each other, encourage others, show God’s love and remember church is a verb, not a noun.”