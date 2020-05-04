Brenham High School senior Alexis Hamilton has been named the school’s valedictorian for the 2019-20 school year, according to a news release issued by Brenham ISD on Monday.
Hamilton leads her class with a 4.5750 grade point average, just ahead of class salutatorian Alldyn Schroeder, who finished with a 4.5480.
Hamilton, daughter of Alex and Cyndi Hamilton, plans to attend Trinity University, where she will major in Political Science/Pre-Law. Schroeder, son of Ross and Dayna Schroeder, plans to attend Texas A&M University with a double major in Business Honors and Business Management.
According to the release, plans are in motion to “host the end of year activities that students, staff, and the community expect.”
Brenham High School principal Joe Chandler and the BHS administrative team are planning for graduation at Cub Stadium on June 6, providing permission is granted from the Texas Education Agency. Because parts of the state are still under orders for social distancing and capacity control, districts must obtain permission from the TEA for in-person graduation ceremonies. Brenham ISD district officials are also working to certify the number of guests Cub Stadium could host while respecting the social distancing protocols.
“Our graduating seniors have been through so much this year,” said BHS Principal Joe Chandler. “We believe having graduation at Cub Stadium will provide the necessary closure to the school year our graduating seniors so deserve.”
Added BISD Superintendent Walter Jackson: “We want the Brenham community to know that we will aggressively work towards holding graduation at Cub Stadium as we have in years past. However, if state and local orders prevent the district from hosting live graduation, the district will have a contingency plan ready for virtual graduation.”
In prior years, Brenham has announced other top grads at its annual scholarship banquet. The original date for this year’s event was May 4, but has been moved tentatively to June 1. Chandler said BISD will know more in the coming weeks.
