A tornado watch was put into place in Washington County Wednesday morning, stretching from the city of Austin to Alexandria, La.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, there was a 5-10% chance of an isolated tornado forming in the Houston area.

Amaryllis Cotto with US National Weather Service Houston-Galveston said Washington County was sitting closer to 5% probability for a tornado.

“What we’re expecting today is general showers and thunderstorms and they have probability to create hail,” Cotto said. “Though it may not be tornado related, strong downdrafts can occur.”

Cotto advised residents of five things to be on the lookout for during the tornado watch:

• Lighting: Seek shelter is you are outside and see lighting.

• Heavy rainfall: This may cause reduced visibility on the roads and minor flooding to roads that do not drain well.

• Wind threat: Strong, gusty winds can produce damage much like a tornado. Scattered gusts up to 7- mph likely.

• Hail: Widespread hail up to lime size is likely.

• Isolated tornado: In case of tornado, seek shelter in a place without windows, such as a bathroom or closet.

According to Cotto, much of the Washington County area is seeing drought. Flooding is likely in areas of Houston that have seen severe storms over the past week.

“With heavy rainfall, depending on how it falls in the afternoon, has the potential to produce 2 inches but is expected to move northeast,” she said.

The tornado watch was lifted at 5 p.m. Wednesday as the weather service predicted conditions will improve through the rest of the week.