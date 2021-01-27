From left, County Judges Joe Webber (Fayette County), Keith Schroeder (Burleson County), Joe Fauth (Grimes County), John Durrenberger (Washington County), Tim Lapham (Austin County) and Trey Duhon (Waller County) stand with Washington County EMS Director Kevin Deramus, center, before receiving a tour of the vaccination subHUB at the Washington County Expo.
Washington County EMS Director Kevin Deramus, right, explains how the vaccination subHUB works to Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, left, and Austin County Judge Tim Lapham
Alison Bryce/Banner-Press
County judges from the surrounding area met Tuesday afternoon at the Washington County Expo to learn how the only subHUB in rural Texas is operating.
Six county judges—Joe Fauth (Grimes County), Joe Webber (Fayette County), Keith Schroeder (Burleson County), Trey Duhon (Waller County), Tim Lapham (Austin County) and John Durrenberger (Washington County) learned how the operation began and how it has adapted to provide a smoother experience for patients.
