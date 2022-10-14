Why is tourism in Brenham important? According to Brenham’s Tourism and Marketing Director Jennifer Eckermann, it’s about building something that will entice people to visit.
“I heard this in a conference a few years ago and wanted to pass it on," she said. "You build a place people want to visit, you’ll build a place people want to live. If you build a place people want to live, you’ll build a place people want to work. And if you build a place people want to work, you’ll build a place businesses have to be. If you build a place businesses have to be, you’ll build a place people want to visit. The point of all this is that it all starts with a visit."
