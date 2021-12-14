Brooke Trahan has been appointed to the new role of Brenham ISD Communications and Community Engagement Specialist.
Trahan is a two-time teacher of the year and former Brenham ISD alumni with more than 10 years of experience in education. She has served the past two years as the Brenham High School art instructor and is a contributing member of campus and district leadership committees.
