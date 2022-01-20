Blinn College women’s basketball players Chynell Mitchell (left) and Deja Adrian say the prayer and pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags prior to the start of the Blinn board of trustees meeting Tuesday evening. Mitchell is a redshirt sophomore from Austin and Adrian is a redshirt freshman from Houston.
Blinn College trustees are split between whether to change meeting times from the evening to the late morning.
The topic was the center of a 30-minute discussion that was brought up during a presentation by Blinn executive vice chancellor Leighton Schubert during Tuesday night’s monthly board meeting. The discussion was whether or not to move the monthly meeting times from 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month to 10 a.m. to the third Tuesday of the month.
