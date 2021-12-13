Josh Tutt has announced he is running for Texas Senate District 18 as a Democrat.
Tutt is a seven generation Texan, who resides on a vineyard in Burleson County with his husband, Rick. He is the vice president of Pride Community Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources and support to the Brazos Valley’s LGBTQIA+ community, and he also serves as secretary for the Texas Young Democrats Rural Caucus.
