AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) accepted a donation from the IKEA US Community Foundation in the amount of $4.9 million to directly support Texans affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be used to help fund education, business, and apprenticeship initiatives.
“IKEA’s generous donation to our state shows true Texas spirit and an appreciation for the communities where they operate,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "TWC is grateful to receive these funds and will ensure they have a positive impact on Texas workers and businesses.”
