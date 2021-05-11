AUSTIN — The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is actively working with local, state and federal partners to actively pursue criminals who are using stolen identities in an attempt to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits. While TWC places prevention of fraud as its highest priority and has successfully stopped over 83% of fraud cases in the last year before any dollars go out, the agency is committed to tracking down fraudsters and bringing them to justice.
No TWC system has been breached; criminals are stealing identities through hacking, phishing and major breaches in health insurance companies, hotels and in one of the largest cases, a consumer credit reporting agency. A growing cybercrime community on the Dark Web traffics in these stolen identities, passing them from hackers to fraudsters seeking to monetize your information.
