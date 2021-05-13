The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) presented the Blinn College District, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas, LLC; G-CON Manufacturing, Inc.; Koppers, Inc.; and Silversage Assisted Living and Memory Care, LLC a $287,500 grant Thursday to upskill local employees in response to the impact and demand created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texas Workforce Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson made the announcement during a virtual ceremony alongside Blinn College Chancellor Dr. Mary Hensley and G-CON Manufacturing Vice President for Business Management Sid Backstrom, with recorded remarks from Blinn College District Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences, Technical Education, and Community Programs Jay Anderson.
