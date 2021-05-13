Texas Workforce Commission to present the Blinn College District and local businesses with a $287,500 job-training grant
The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded Blinn College, in partnership with G-Con Manufacturing Inc., Koppers Inc., Silversage Assisted Living and Memory Care LLC, and FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas LLC, a $287,500 Skills Development Fund grant. The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley area.
