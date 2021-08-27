The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) will end Extended Benefits (EB) as of the week ending Sept. 11.
According to the TWC, Extended benefits by law are only available during periods of high state or national unemployment, currently defined as an average rate of seasonally adjusted total unemployment that equals 6.5% or more. Texas triggered on to EB in May 2020, but on Aug. 20, the Department of Labor notified TWC that the state’s seasonally adjusted total unemployment rate fell below the 6.5% needed to remain on EB.
