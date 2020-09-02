Two people were arrested Wednesday here after a large amount of drugs were found in the vehicle they were driving, said officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Lee Falcon, 25, and William Matteo Ortiz Doebbler, 28, both of Corpus Christi, were arrested for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and driving while license invalid. Doebbler was also charged with manufacture or delivery of controlled substance under 400 grams, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
