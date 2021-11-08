On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Washington County Sheriff Deputies responded to a weapons involved altercation on Tommelson Creek Road.
Deputies identified parties at the location and determined that 51-year-old Charles Douglas McCurley and 45-year-old Bainham Cade Skidmore, both of Brenham, had traveled to the location to discuss personal property issues of McCurley’s family member.
