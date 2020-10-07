Sanitary sewer and gas extension work along Burleson Street continues near the Lounge Road intersection. The extensions are in areas that were annexed in 2008 and on the sanitary sewer side. The gas extension will create a looped feed from Burleson Street to Highway 36 North.
Some Brenham roads are opening after a stint of construction for infrastructure improvements. According to city of Brenham Public Works Director Dane Rau, the city opened Industrial Blvd to Longwood Drive next to FM 332 Wednesday.
“Industrial Blvd has been an on-going battle with the contractor, but we are glad to get to the point where it is finalized and the road can be open,” Rau said in an email. “On Burleson Street, the bridge project was completed last month, but die to an utility extension project on that same section of roadway, we left the road closed for safety reasons to allow the utility work to be completed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.