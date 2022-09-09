A driver in a pickup truck crossed over into the opposite lane of traffic, leading to a head-on collision with a passenger car. The accident occurred on the 1800 block of State Highway 105 on Sept. 8, at 7 a.m.
The severity of the crash lead the Brenham Police Department accident reconstruction team out to the scene.
