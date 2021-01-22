Two individuals plead guilty to felony offenses and received prison terms Thursday before Judge Reva L. Towslee Corbett in the 21st Judicial District Court, according to Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken.
• Darius Stephan Jones, 22, of Chappell Hill, had his probation adjudicated and was sentenced to eight years in the state jail and order to pay a $1,375 fine and court costs for riot participation, second degree felony.
