WASHINGTON COUNTY – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. 290 near Sausage Lane.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Saturday, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2021 Chevrolet SUV was traveling westbound, and a 2019 Honda motorcycle was traveling eastbound when the Honda failed to yield the right of way when turning onto Sausage Ln. The driver of the Honda, Bruce Sanders, 67, of Houston, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Washington County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Bill Kendall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.