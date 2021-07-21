A two-vehicle accident resulted in the deaths of two Washington County residents Wednesday morning.
Jaquan Busby, 27, of Washington, was driving west in a 2008 Nissan Altima when it collided head-on with a 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata driven by Spencer Scott, 43, of Brenham. The accident occurred around 12:10 a.m. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Kenny Elliot.
