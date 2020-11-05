Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will hold a virtual public meeting later this month to receive input on proposed improvements to the Highway 290 cloverleaf interchange.
According to TxDOT, the proposed project would improve safety, reduce congestion, maintain connectivity and improve mobility to one of the busiest interchanges in Washington County. TxDOT said several concepts are currently under consideration and the department seeks input about them from the community.
