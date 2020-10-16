After roughly eight months, the 2020 U.S. Census closed Thursday with approximately 99.9% of housing units across the nation being counted, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday in favor of suspending a lower court order which extended collection operations through the end of the month.

