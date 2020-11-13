Unity Theatre made the tough decision to cancel another play Thursday.
“It is with deep regret that I am announcing the cancellation of our upcoming holiday production of Ken Ludwig’s ‘The Games Afoot,’ scheduled to play Dec. 3-20. With the current uncertain outlook and increase in COVID-19 cases, it has become clear that I must err on the side of caution. I am simply not comfortable with putting eight cast members on stage together at this time; the risk is just not worth taking,” Kate Revnell-Smith, Executive Artistic Director said on a Facebook post Thursday. “The health and safety of our artists, designers, volunteers, patrons and staff remain the highest of priorities to my Board of Directors and myself.”
