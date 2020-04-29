Unity Theatre in Brenham has canceled its final production of its 25th anniversary season over continuing concerns of the novel coronavirus.
“The Dixie Swim Club” was set to be presented June 4 through 21.
Unity’s Executive Artistic Director Kate Revnell-Smith said season ticket holders will be contacted about options for their tickets and they are busy working on their 2020-21 season.
“While I shall miss having that wonderful group of ladies here gracing our stage and giving us a much-needed laugh, it is not safe for them or our wonderful patrons, staff and volunteers to do so at this time,” Revnell-Smith said.
