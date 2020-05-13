Unity Theatre has decided to cancel their annual summer camp series, which includes a children’s theatre production at the end of summer.
“The next few weeks would normally be spent preparing our building, classes and teachers for the fabulous children that join us each year for our Summer Drama Camp and this summer’s production of ‘Jack and the Beanstalk,’” Unity Theatre said in a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to cancel those events this year. The safety of your children, along with our staff, teachers and volunteers are our top priority. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel it is a necessary step to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
