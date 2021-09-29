Unity Theatre’s first Studio Series production of the 2021-22 season is "The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey" by James Lecesne. This drama, containing strong language and mature subject matter, will be presented on the Main Stage Oct. 21-31.

One actor portrays every character in a small Jersey Shore town as he tells the story of Leonard Pelkey, a flamboyant 14-year-old boy who has gone missing. Leonard is a force of nature whose impact is only truly felt once he is gone and he becomes an unexpected inspiration to the town’s citizens. The play is about acceptance, the difference one person can make, and that being different is something to be celebrated.

