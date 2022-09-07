In the Brenham-Banner Press, in early August, we reported on Brenham Middle School teacher Ben Lewis, and his determination to stop the Texas State Board of Education from changing the curriculum of history in schools across the state.
The Texas Board of Education was planning to teach history in chronological order, beginning in the third grade. Lewis went to Austin to speak out against the change, largely because a third grader will have a very difficult time comprehending the subject matter.
